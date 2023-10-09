Congress Working Committee | Unanimously adopted resolution to support caste census, says Rahul Gandhi

October 09, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), following a four-hour long discussion on October 9, unanimously adopted a resolution to support the idea of a caste census, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said.

Mr. Gandhi was addressing a press confrence held following the CWC. The CWC, held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, discussed current political issues such as the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, demand for a country-wide caste census and the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

“Our [Congress] Chief Ministers are here and they have agreed to do this in their States,” Mr. Gandhi said adding that most parties in the INDIA alliance support the caste census.

Mr. Gandhi said that they will force the the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to conduct a caste census, “or they should step aside.”

This is not about caste or religion but about poor people, he said and added that a caste census will show clearly that “Two Hindustans are being created.” He questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue of caste census and said that the Prime Minister is incapable of conducting one.

“This issue isn’t about politics for us but about ensuring social justice.”

“We [Congress] have three OBC Chief Ministers out of four Chief Ministers. In the BJP, they have 10 Chief Minsiters and only one is from the OBC,” Mr. Gandhi said. At the conference he was flanked by Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghe. Mr. Gandhi added that soon the BJP will not have even a single OBC Chief Minister. He made this statement in reference to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

