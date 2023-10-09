ADVERTISEMENT

Congress Working Committee | Unanimously adopted resolution to support caste census, says Rahul Gandhi

October 09, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

Mr. Gandhi said that they will force the the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to conduct a caste census

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, speaks during a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, on October 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), following a four-hour long discussion on October 9, unanimously adopted a resolution to support the idea of a caste census, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said.

Mr. Gandhi was addressing a press confrence held following the CWC. The CWC, held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, discussed current political issues such as the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, demand for a country-wide caste census and the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

“Our [Congress] Chief Ministers are here and they have agreed to do this in their States,” Mr. Gandhi said adding that most parties in the INDIA alliance support the caste census.

Mr. Gandhi said that they will force the the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to conduct a caste census, “or they should step aside.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not about caste or religion but about poor people, he said and added that a caste census will show clearly that “Two Hindustans are being created.” He questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue of caste census and said that the Prime Minister is incapable of conducting one.

“This issue isn’t about politics for us but about ensuring social justice.”

“We [Congress] have three OBC Chief Ministers out of four Chief Ministers. In the BJP, they have 10 Chief Minsiters and only one is from the OBC,” Mr. Gandhi said. At the conference he was flanked by Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghe. Mr. Gandhi added that soon the BJP will not have even a single OBC Chief Minister. He made this statement in reference to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US