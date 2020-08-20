Congress Working Committee to meet soon

The timing of the meeting could be significant as there is a renewed debate over the issue of leadership and a fulltime president.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, is likely to meet soon amid a churn over the leadership question, a source said on Thursday.

Though there were reports that the CWC could meet as soon as August 22 (Saturday), there was no official confirmation from the Congress about the meeting or its agenda.

“A CWC meeting is due but it got delayed because of the Rajasthan developments.,”a CWC member told this newspaper, adding that there has been no official communication from the party.

Earlier, this week, suspended Congress member Sanjay Jha had tweeted that over 100 Congress members had written to interim president Sonia Gandhi expressing ‘concern’ about the functioning of the party.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said, “No such letter has been written or received by the Congress president.”

Despite the official denial, Mr Jha’s tweet did bring into focus ‘informal efforts’ by a group of leaders who were unhappy with the ‘sense of drift’, had reservation about Mr. Gandhi taking back the reins of the party and wanted a more collective style of leadership.

On Wednesday, however, the Congress asserted that ‘millions of Congress workers want Mr Gandhi back at the top post as he is the only one who has been consistently taken on the Narendra Modi government.