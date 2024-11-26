 />

Congress Working Committee to meet on November 29

Congress Working Committee to review party’s performance in recent Assembly polls and discuss strategies for upcoming elections

Published - November 26, 2024 07:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress Working Committee. File

The Congress Working Committee will hold a meeting on November 29 during which it is likely to deliberate on the party’s performance in the Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls.

The meeting comes during the ongoing Parliament session and issues such as ways to corner the government on the Adani issue are also likely to be discussed.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others, will review the party’s poll debacle in Haryana and Maharashtra.

The party’s top decision-making body will also deliberate the preparations and possibility of alliances for the polls in Delhi, as well as preparations for the Bihar Assembly polls next year.

