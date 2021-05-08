Congress Working Committee to meet on Assembly poll set back

New Delhi

08 May 2021 22:35 IST

Calls renewed for revamp of party structure.

The Congress Working Committee will meet on Monday to introspect on reasons for its below par performance in assembly elections in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Pudducherry.

In Kerala, where former party president Rahul Gandhi spent many days campaigning, the party was reduced to 21 seats — one less than its 2016 tally. The party’s vote share however, increased from 23.8% in 2016 to 25.1%.

In Assam, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who was appointed as special observer had spent a sizeable amount of the time campaigning and training the cadres. The Congress had expected that it could narrow the gap with the BJP and might even have a real shot at winning. However, it managed to better its 2016 tally of 26 by only three seats.

In West Bengal, it failed to open its account along with the ally CPI (M) and in Pudducherry the party was annihilated.

Sections of the party, now famous as G-23, the group of leaders who wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking reforms in the working of the party, have once again voiced the necessity for an urgent overhaul of the party machinery. Many members have pointed out that the party can not rejoice merely at the BJP’s defeat.