Congress Working Committee to meet in Delhi ahead of Udaipur ‘chintan shivir’

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, P. Chidamabaram and other leaders at CWC meeting in New Delhi on March 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

May 9 meet will formalise agenda for chintan shivir

Ahead of the chintan shivir in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet in Delhi on May 9 to formalise the agenda for the brainstorming meet, party general secretary K C Venugopal said on Thursday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has constituted six coordination panels for drafting papers on the subjects of political and organisational importance, social justice, the economy, farmers, and youth, during the three-day brainstorming conclave.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge heads the panel on political issues; former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on economy; former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on social justice; former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will head the committee on agriculture and farmers; and Mukul Wasnik will spearhead the coordination panel for organisational matters.

The chintan shivir was announced after the party’s decimation in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

Since the CWC meet comes after the falling through of the party’s detailed negotiation with poll strategist Prashant Kishor on internal reforms, some members, who were not part of the discussions with Mr. Kishor may raise that issue as well.