Congress Working Committee pays tribute to Ahmed Patel

New Delhi

28 November 2020 03:41 IST

The decision-making body says the party must go forward with a sense of unity and discipline

“Ahmed Patel had no personal interest and the interest of the party was his only interest,” the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Friday said in a resolution and talked about going forward with a sense of unity and discipline.

The highest decision-making body of the Congress, along with the office-bearers of frontal organisations, held a virtual meeting to condole the death of Patel and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

In a separate condolence resolution for Gogoi, the CWC lauded his transformational role in Assam. It noted that the departed leader in recent months had campaigned vigorously to ensure Congress’ return to power in Assam and urged party leaders in the State to fulfil Gogoi’s desire.

In the backdrop of recent statements by senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal on “Congress structures collapsing and the party not being a viable alternative”, the CWC seems to have sent a subtle message by stressing on “a sense of unity and discipline” in the resolution for Patel.

Though the meeting was a closed one, the resolutions were made public. Party insiders said former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former minister Mukul Wasnik read out the resolutions at the meeting.

“At every step of its journey in guiding the Congress party, the CWC will go forward with a sense of duty and discipline. That is the only way Ahmed bhai would have wanted us to conduct our affairs,” said the CWC resolution read out by Mr. Wasnik, one of the 23 leaders who had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the need for an “effective and visible leadership”.

The CWC resolution also recalled Patel’s ability “to reconcile competing aspirations and forge unity and comradeship” as well as his ability to extend this quality to other political parties and give shape to coalitions at the Centre and in States.

Sonia’s praise

A senior leader said Ms. Gandhi, in a sombre mood, talked about the contributions of both leaders and stated that “no one can ever replace Ahmed Patel ji”.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi paid rich tributes to both the leaders and recalled Patel’s ability to offer solutions whenever the party was in crisis.

Most of the speakers, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, stressed that the real tribute to the departed leaders would be work unitedly.

While recalling their association with the departed men, several leaders like Ambika Soni and Manish Chhatrath got emotional, said a source.