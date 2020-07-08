National

Congress Working Committee may have to give extension to Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi. File photo: PTI

She will complete one year on Aug. 10 as party chief

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) may soon have to meet to decide on extending the tenure of party president Sonia Gandhi as she will be completing one year on August 10 in her present role.

Though the party planned a Congress session around April after the Budget session of Parliament to have a full-time president, all plans were put on hold because of COVID-19 and the nation-wide lockdown.

With no clarity on the process to appoint a full-time president, the CWC, the party’s highest decision making body, is left with limited options.

At the last CWC on June 23, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had asked Rahul Gandhi to take over and Indian Youth Congress chief B.V. Srinivas had suggested a virtual Congress session. Mr. Gandhi, however, remained silent on such demands.

“The CWC may have to decide on a further extension to Ms. Gandhi given the current circumstances,”said a senior party leader.

