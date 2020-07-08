Congress Working Committee may have to give extension to Sonia Gandhi

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) may soon have to meet to decide on extending the tenure of party president Sonia Gandhi as she will be completing one year on August 10 in her present role.
Though the party planned a Congress session around April after the Budget session of Parliament to have a full-time president, all plans were put on hold because of COVID-19 and the nation-wide lockdown.
With no clarity on the process to appoint a full-time president, the CWC, the party’s highest decision making body, is left with limited options.
At the last CWC on June 23, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had asked Rahul Gandhi to take over and Indian Youth Congress chief B.V. Srinivas had suggested a virtual Congress session. Mr. Gandhi, however, remained silent on such demands.
“The CWC may have to decide on a further extension to Ms. Gandhi given the current circumstances,”said a senior party leader.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath