Congress wing launches new membership drive to rope in professionals

Party also invites professionals to be part of Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0

December 22, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of a Congress supporter waving the party flag used for representational purpose only.

File photo of a Congress supporter waving the party flag used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Launching a new membership drive for the All India Professional Congress (AIPC), the Congress on Friday invited professionals to be part of the party in the run-up to the 2024 election.

The party also invited professionals to be part of Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 that is expected to be announced soon.

The Professional Congress was set up by the party in 2017 to tap the large number of professionals who seek entry into politics.

Multiple roles

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Praveen Chakravarty, who recently replaced Shashi Tharoor as the new Professional Congress chairman, said it had reorganised AIPC to focus on six broad domains.  These domains are business, arts and culture, academia and civil society, sports, gig economy and self-employed professionals such as lawyers, doctors, architects among others.

“We have designed a new system of varying levels of involvement for professionals from being a digital volunteer to a community organiser to contributing policy ideas to running election campaigns to contesting elections,” Mr. Chakravarty, himself a former banker, said.

“We are embarking on a vigorous drive to attract professionals from various segments to join the cause for a progressive and liberal India,” he added.

The Professional Congress is considered a brainchild of former party chief Rahul Gandhi. “Professionals played a pivotal role in India’s fight for Independence. It is time again for professionals to step up and contribute actively for a progressive & prosperous India,” Mr. Gandhi said in a post on X, and tagged a video in which he invited professionals to become “a spokesperson or contest an election”.

