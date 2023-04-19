ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will stand with any Opposition leader who is being is targeted by a Central agency, says Shaktisinh Gohil 

April 19, 2023 02:36 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - New Delhi

Comments by Congress’s Delhi in-charge comes after party leader Ajay Maken attacked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the excise policy case.

The Hindu Bureau

 Shaktisinh Gohil

The All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Delhi in-charge, Shaktisinh Gohil, on Tuesday tried to play down senior party leader Ajay Maken’s view on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal and asserted that the Congress would always stand with any Opposition leader who was being “harassed” by Central agencies.

On Sunday, when Mr. Kejriwal was being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the Delhi liquor policy, Mr. Maken said the AAP leader was involved in “Liquorgate” and alleged that the money acquired through corrupt means was used to weaken the Congress in Assembly elections in States such as Punjab, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

Mr. Maken’s stance was at variance with the party as Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had called Mr. Kejriwal on April 14 to express his concern over the CBI summons and carry forward the theme of Opposition unity.

“In Congress, we believe in internal democracy and one has the freedom to put forward an individual point of view,” Mr. Gohil said.

Taking on the Modi government over the use of Central agencies for political purposes, he said, “Modi ji had said that he won’t allow a single corrupt politician to be outside and he has come true on this promise. All of them have joined the BJP now.”

“They [Central agencies] are being used only against Opposition leaders ... So, whenever an Opposition leader is being targeted by using these agencies, we stand with that leader,” he added.

