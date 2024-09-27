Congress will redesign and simpify GST if it comes to power at the Centre: Rahul Gandhi

If the Congress comes to power at the national level, it will simplify the goods and services tax (GST) regime, said Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The Congress will also open up the banking system to small businesses in order to create more jobs, Mr. Gandhi added, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “monopoly model” has actually taken away jobs.

His remarks, released in a video on Friday, were made at an event hosted by the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) in Jammu on Wednesday.

The cream bun dilemma

Emphasising the complexity of the current GST regime, the Congress leader mocked the BJP regarding an incident at Coimbatore’s famous Annapurna restaurant, whose owner had to apologise to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for pointing out the problem.

“You must have been seen the video of Annapurna. He was saying, ‘If I mix bun and cream, then its GST is different and if I keep these items separate, then it’s a different GST.’ And what is the BJP doing? The BJP is calling him to the hotel, making him apologise, insulting him and then ‘viraling’ the video,” Mr. Gandhi said.

“This is ridiculous. Instead of saying, ‘You are right, actually this is foolish idea... GST on buns and cream, let’s fix it.’ And this is a central thing in the BJP and it’s the difference between us and them. If we come to power in India nationally, we will remove this GST and change it,” he added.

‘Modi’s monopoly model’

Sharing the video on his X handle, Mr. Gandhi said, “The frustration in the eyes of a young startup owner from J&K reflects the struggles of most entrepreneurs and small-business owners in India. ‘Modi ji’s monopoly model’ has taken away jobs, devastated MSMEs and deprived people of opportunity.”

He alleged that there has been a “systematic attack” on small and medium industries through incompetent policies like poorly designed GST and demonetisation that have turned India from a producing economy to a consuming one.

“At this rate, we can neither compete with China nor ensure prosperity for all Indians. We must simplify GST and open up the banking system to small businesses to promote widespread opportunity and job creation,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Employment under attack

In the video, the Congress leader can be heard telling the audience that the single-biggest reason for unemployment is that the basic structure of employment, which is small and medium businesses, is “under severe attack from five to 10 really big monopolies”.

Mr. Gandhi also asserted that India can only take on China as a mass producer by changing its focus. “These large monopolies have a control over the political system and they are organising a systematic attack on you,” he said. “What is the answer? The answer is a redesigned GST, banking support to small and medium industries, technological support to small and medium industries,” he added.