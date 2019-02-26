National

Congress will protect the language and culture of northeast: Rahul Gandhi

Guwahati: Congress president Rahul Gandhi being felicitated with a traditional Assamese hat during a public meeting in Guwahati, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Guwahati: Congress president Rahul Gandhi being felicitated with a traditional Assamese hat during a public meeting in Guwahati, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Conress chief promises to restore ‘special status’ to Assam.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday asserted that his party will protect the culture, history and language of the northeast if voted to power.

Kicking off the poll campaign in Assam, Mr. Gandhi attacked the BJP and the RSS, accusing them of “burning” every state in the region.

“The BJP-RSS ideology is burning every state in the northeast. They are attacking your lifestyle, culture, language and history...,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi exuded confidence that the Congress will come to power at the Centre and work towards protecting the identity of the region.

He also promised to restore ‘special status’ to Assam and bring back the North East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (NEIIPP).

“BJP snatched away the rights of the people of the northeast. We’ll do everything to restore them,” he asserted.

Expressing grief over the recent hooch tragedy in Assam’s tea belt, the Congress chief said, “Narendra Modi made big announcements for tea gardens, but did nothing. We will guarantee minimum wage to every estate worker.”

