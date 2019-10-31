Congress will play role of strong Opposition: Selja

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Wednesday said the Congress party would play the role of a strong Opposition by raising voice on public issues be it inside the Assembly or outside.

Taking a dig at the newly formed coalition government of the BJP and the Jannayak Janta Party, Ms. Selja termed it an unholy nexus between two conflicting parties. “History is witness to the fact that whenever such mismatched alliances have been made they have not proven effective and the public has always rejected them,” she said in Hisar.

Ms. Selja said the State unit would soon begin its membership campaign and elections too would also be conducted. “Preference will be given to leaders and workers who raise public issues and work at the grassroots level.”

She alleged that during the recent election campaign, the BJP made efforts to mislead the people by raking Article 370 and NRC etc only to hide its failures of the five-year tenure.

“Despite all efforts to mislead the people through propaganda, it failed to get the majority to form the government.”

Ms. Selja said the party would strongly oppose the anti-people decisions of the State government and would continue to fight for people’s rights. It won 31 seats and would be the principal Opposition party in the Assembly.