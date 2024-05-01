Congress will become extinct like dinosaurs: Rajnath Singh

May 01, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - Morena

The Congress will “become extinct like the dinosaurs” in the coming years, Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh said in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just as dinosaurs became extinct from all over the world, I think the Congress will also become extinct. After years, if their names are mentioned in front of children, then the children will also ask what is Congress,” Mr. Singh said at a rally in Badwani of the Khargone Lok Sabha constituency.

The Minister’s remarks came a day after Congress candidate from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination and joined the BJP. Mr. Singh rubbished the Congress’ allegations that democracy in the country was “under threat” and said Congress candidates had been elected unopposed about 20 times in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Surat Lok Sabha BJP candidate has been elected unopposed. The Congress candidate from Indore has resigned from the Congress and is supporting the BJP. This is the affection of people towards the BJP. But Congress says the BJP is a threat to democracy. Congress candidates have been elected unopposed 20 times. Was there was no threat to democracy then,” he asked.

Mr. Singh highlighted the BJP’s poll promise of conducting simultaneous elections in the country. “There should be a single election every five years. I assure you that next time both the elections [State and Lok Sabha] will take place together,” he said.

The BJP has retained its sitting MPs from both the seats — Gyaneshwar Patil from Khandwa and Gajendra Singh Patel from Khargone. The Congress has fielded Narendra Patel from Khandwa and Porlal Kharte from Khargone. The two seats will vote in the fourth phase on May 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.