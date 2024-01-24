Congress welcomes Bharat Ratna announcement but qualifies it by calling it a ‘hypocrisy’ of the Modi Government

January 24, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - New Delhi

From welcoming the decision to honour the late Karpoori Thakur to pointing out how a BJP stalwart was instrumental in the collapse of his government in Bihar, the Congress party’s response to the Bharat Ratna announcement came with some sharp political nuances.

Slamming the BJP, the Congress said it reflected the Narendra Modi Government’s “desperation and hypocrisy”.

The announcement not only caught the principal Opposition party by surprise but also blunted its social justice plank that it is hoping to frame as a counter to BJP’s Hindutva push after the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya.

The timing of the announcement is also significant from the point of view of possible political re-alignments amid reports of a widening rift between Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar, a disciple of Karpoori Thakur, and other members of the INDIA bloc.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “He [Karpoori Thakur] believed that development in the country is incomplete without social justice, hence he was in favor of caste census, which is opposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party”.

“The Congress Party is moving forward in the country with the five pillars of justice. One of them, ‘Participatory Justice’, is a true tribute to Jananayak Karpoori Thakur ji. He was a staunch opponent of communalism and narrow mindedness,” Mr. Kharge added.

Welcoming the decision, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called the late Thakur as “an incomparable warrior of social justice and a precious gem of India”.

He said a fitting tribute to his legacy would only be achieved if the Centre conducts a caste census.

Mr. Gandhi alleged BJP Government’s “concealment” of the results of the social and economic caste census conducted in 2011 and their “indifference towards a nationwide census weakens the movement for social justice”.

“’Justice of equal participation’, one of the five justices of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, is at the centre of justice and social equality, which can begin only after the caste census. In the true sense, this step will also be a true tribute to Jannayak Karpoori Thakur ji and his struggles for the rights of the backward and the deprived,” he said.

“The country now needs ‘real justice’ not ‘politics of symbolism’,” he asserted.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh added, “Even though it reflects the Modi Government’s desperation and hypocrisy, the Indian National Congress welcomes the posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna to the champion of social justice Jannayak Karpoori Thakurji”.

“Interesting fact: In 1979, then Chief Minister of Bihar #KarpooriThakur ji tried to implement reservations for OBCs based on the Mungeri Lal Commission Report. Kailashpati Mishra who was a tall Jansangh leader and finance minister in that govt, sabotaged Karpoori Babu’s attempts and ensured that the govt fell. Kailashpati Mishra is considered to be the Bhishma Pitamah of BJP in Bihar,” Congress leader Pawan Khera said in a post on X.

Mr. Khera then asserted that it was in 1980, when the Congress returned to power in Bihar, that the Mungeri Lal Commission Report was fully implemented.

