Congress warns of protest if Centre hikes fuel prices after Assembly elections

Party targets the Modi govt. over increase in cost of LPG and milk

If the Narendra Modi government increased fuel prices after the Assembly elections, then the Congress party would take to the streets, the party announced on Tuesday as it targeted the Modi government over the increase in prices of commercial LPG (liquiefied petroleum gas) and milk.

Taking to Twitter, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, using the hashtag “#KiskeAchheDin”: “By increasing the price of LPG once again, the Modi government has made it clear that it has nothing to do with the sufferings of the common people. Today LPG, tomorrow petrol-diesel.”

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Alka Lamba said that inflation was a “manmade or Modi-made disaster”, and women and children had received a jolt on the first day of March, with milk prices going up by ₹2 per litre. Ms. Lamba said the price of a commercial LPG cylinder had now crossed ₹2,000 in Delhi, after the latest hike in its price by ₹105 per cylinder.

“It’s feared that domestic LPG rates would also be hiked by ₹27 soon after the elections are over. The Indian National Congress has always taken the issue of price rise of petrol, diesel and LPG seriously. The Congress will take to the streets if the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG are raised after the elections,” she said.

The Congress spokesperson claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had conceded “defeat” in the Uttar Pradesh elections as LPG rates had been hiked even during the Assembly elections in U.P., and the people were going to “punish” the ruling party over the rise in prices.