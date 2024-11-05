ADVERTISEMENT

Congress wants to scrap reservations, claims Javadekar

Published - November 05, 2024 01:13 am IST - MUMBAI

Mr. Javadekar said the Congress wants to scrap reservations, adding that the grand old party was against the Constitution, which became evident during the Emergency, which was imposed in 1975.

PTI

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar claimed that the Congress wants to scrap reservations. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar claimed on Monday that the Congress wants to scrap reservations and asked the people of Maharashtra not to believe any assurances it might provide ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections.

“There is no point believing any of the assurances the Congress leaders provide. They control three states and have not kept their promises to people there,” he told reporters in Mumbai.

“The Congress leaders speak of guarantees. In Himachal Pradesh, they promised 300 units of free electricity but did not keep their word.

“They promised one lakh jobs but failed to provide them. Instead, they stopped recruitment. They said they will implement the old pension scheme but are unable to pay monthly salaries,” he said.

“Of the 1.20 lakh people jailed during the Emergency, 80,000 were from the Sangh (RSS) parivar,” he said.

Asked about the Mahayuti alliance’s chief ministerial candidate in Maharashtra, Javadekar said, “This is not a question for today. First, let us win the elections. There is no point in giving you all the news today.”

