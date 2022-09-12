Congress wants to connect people through hatred, its earlier generations too tried to stop us: RSS

PTI Raipur
September 12, 2022 17:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

RSS Prachar pramukh Manmohan Vaidya | Photo Credit: S Sudarshan

ADVERTISEMENT

RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Monday said the Congress wants to connect people through hatred, while asserting that the party's earlier generations too harboured hatred and contempt for the Sangh.

The Congress on Monday tweeted a picture of a burning pair of khaki shorts, a part of the RSS uniform earlier, saying the Bharat Jodo Yatra was being undertaken "to free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS".

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here, Mr. Vaidya claimed there was "growing support" for Hindutva in the society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"They (Congress) want to connect people through hatred. Can you unite India through hatred? They have harboured hatred and contempt for us for a long time. Their earlier generations (baap-dada) too tried to stop the RSS but we kept growing as we were supported by the people," he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The ‘Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak’ or annual national coordination meeting of the RSS was attended by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, its sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda among other leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
politics
Bharatiya Janata Party

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app