Congress wants President to dismiss Uttarakhand government

The Congress on Tuesday said the President of India should immediately dismiss the BJP government in Uttarakhand as the resignation of Trivendra Singh Rawat was a feeble attempt to “cover up the misdeeds and corruption of the past four years”.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav said the BJP should seek a fresh mandate in Uttarakhand. It alleged that Mr. Rawat’s resignation was an admission by the BJP that “nothing happened in the State except corruption”.
Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters, Mr. Yadav claimed that not only the Nainital High Court had ordered a CBI inquiry against the Rawat government over allegations of corruption, several scams too had emerged in the past four years.
Irregularities in hosting the ‘Kumbh’ in Haridwar, alleged corruption in mid-day meal scheme in government schools and recruitment of forest guards were cited as “scams” by Mr. Yadav.
He said the State was among those with highest rates of unemployment. The figure touched 26 per cent and the situation had been made worse by rising inflation.
“The resignation is the result of all that has been happening in the past four years. But that’s not enough. The Honorable Rashtrapati ji should dismiss the government and the BJP should seek fresh mandate,” he told reporters.
The BJP always looked for an escape route. The Congress was ready to take on the BJP in an electoral contest, he stated.
