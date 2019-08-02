Congress walks out over CAG report

Mob lynching figured prominently among the host of issues raised in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour on Friday.

Ravikumar of the DMK cited National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data to argue that recent years had seen a spike in the number of cases of mob lynching and honour killing, and demanded that they be treated as terror acts.

“Such incidents (mob lynching and honour killing) should be treated like terrorist acts,” said the MP who spoke in Tamil.

Congress walkout

The Congress walked out of the House when the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, was not allowed to complete his speech on a Comptroller and Auditor-General (CAG) report that was critical of the government’s preparation with regard to the Goods and Services Tax rollout. When his microphone was switched off after a while, he asked if the Opposition would not be allowed to speak. The junior Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Meghwal said the MP was raising the same issue that his leader, Rahul Gandhi, had earlier tweeted.

Danish Ali of the BSP raised how some Central universities such as Jamia Milia Islamia were not holding elections to their student unions and other such bodies. “It is injustice as several future leaders can aspire to come to this House through hard work but polls are not being held,” he said.

Speaker’s plea

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked members to focus on improving nutrition of children and mothers of underprivileged households during the month of September. Union Women and Child Welfare minister Smriti Irani suggested that MPs sponsor midday meals in government schools on special occasions such as their family members’ birthdays.