Veteran Congress leader Captain Satish Sharma passes away

Captain Satish Sharma.   | Photo Credit: V. SUDERSHAN

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Captain Satish Sharma passed away, the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala informed on Wednesday.

“Deeply saddened at the demise of Capt. Satish Sharma, Former Union Minister. Capt. Sharma epitomised dedication and loyalty. Condolences to the family and friends,” Mr. Surjewala tweeted late on Wednesday evening.

News agency ANI, in a tweet reported that the 73-year-old Congress leader passed away in Goa.

A former Union Petroleum Minister (1993-1996) in the P.V. Narasimha Rao government, Mr. Sharma was known to be a long-time Gandhi family loyalist and a personal friend of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Mr. Sharma, a former airline pilot, had represented the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in 1991 after the assassination of the former Prime Minister.

Later, he had shifted to Rae Bareli before Congress president Sonia Gandhi started contesting from the seat since 2004.

Captain Sharma was also given a Rajya Sabha berth by the Congress before he faded out of active politics.

“Sad to hear about the passing away of Captain Satish Sharma. Always warm and encouraging towards his younger colleagues. He will be missed. May he rest in peace,” Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh, Jitin Prasada, tweeted.

