Congress urges Supreme Court to take suo moto notice of hate speeches delivered by BJP lawmakers

Congress' social media head and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on hate speeches by BJP MP Parvesh Verma and BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar.

Alleging ‘inaction’ by the Delhi Police over hate speeches by BJP MP Parvesh Verma and BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar, the Congress on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to issue directives after taking cognisance of the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Congress’ social media head and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

Ms. Shrinate also targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to some courage to speak up for the people of the city.

“Parvesh Verma has been caught on camera asking for a boycott of a certain community. He also incited hatred, so did Gurjar one of the BJP MLAs from Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad. Nothing has been done, what is the police waiting for, why is PM not speaking. Why have the courts not taken cognisance, what is Mr. Kejriwal doing, and if this is not hypocrisy then we wonder what is,” the Congress spokesperson said.

She claimed a citizens committee report is out on the Delhi riots of 2020 and it “nails the role played by the media, and agencies, the way police looked the other way and how perpetrators of violence have gone scot-free”.

“We hope courts will take cognisance, police will act, the PM will speak and hopefully Arvind Kejriwal will gather the courage to speak for the people of Delhi that he represents,”Ms Shrinate said.

The Congress spokesperson referred to an observation by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) U.U. Lalit that “hate speeches are sullying the country’s atmosphere” and urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto note of the issue.

On Sunday, a public event was organised at Delhi’s Dilshad Garden area by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other organisations organisers where certain speakers, including the two BJP lawmakers, allegedly delivered hate speeches. The Delhi Police lodged an FIR against the organisers for allegedly holding the event without permission.