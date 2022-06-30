Congress urges PM Modi to appeal to citizens to maintain peace and harmony

Party leader Alka Lamba asks why ‘apprehensions of a foreign hand’ in the Udaipur incident was not shared with Chief Ministers

Expressing concern over the ‘prevailing situation’ in the country, the Congress on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make an appeal to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

Addressing a press conference, party leader Alka Lamba also asked why the “apprehension of a foreign hand” in the Udaipur incident was not shared with the Chief Ministers.

“The Congress is worried over the current atmosphere prevailing in the country. We urge the Prime Minister to take the initiative in this regard and come forward to make an appeal for maintaining peace and harmony in the country,” she said, adding that 13 political parties have appealed for the same.

“We appeal to the Prime Minister to convene Parliament and hold discussions,” Ms. Lamba added.

‘Growth will be hampered’

India’s growth will be hampered if such an atmosphere continues to prevail and there is constant communal conflict instead of peace and brotherhood, she noted.

Ms. Lamba said the Finance Minister is talking about foreign direct investment (FDI) but there should be a conducive atmosphere for foreign capital to come in.

“For you FDI is Foreign Direct Investment, but FDI is ‘fear, deception and intimidation’ for those seeking to come into the country with investment,” she said, claiming that 8,000 businessmen have sought to move out of the country because of the “atmosphere of fear”.

“I would urge the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to come forward and make this appeal. When youth were on the streets against the Agnipath scheme it was expected that the Prime Minister would address them and their concerns. But he chose to remain silent,” she alleged.

The Congress alleged that eight years of BJP rule have been marred in social and communal tensions and there were a total of 857 incidents of communal violence in 2020, nearly 96% higher than the previous year.