Congress upbeat, life returns to 24 Akbar Road

It was clear that the BJP was going to retain Gujarat and wrest Himachal Pradesh from the Congress by 1 p.m. when the leads in both the States had firmed up.

But unlike previous elections, 24 Akbar Road, headquarters of the Congress, did not look deserted. Since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the party has been mostly losing Assembly polls and the party office would often look empty.

The emphatic win in Punjab and an impressive show in Bihar were rare occasions when firecrackers went off and sweets were distributed at the party headquarters.

But Monday was different as the mood in the Congress office swung from nervous excitement — during the initial hour of counting when the party had a slender lead over the BJP — to a sense of satisfaction that the party gave a scare to the ruling party in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home turf.

By noon, a small group of about 10 Congress supporters led by Jagdish Sharma parked themselves outside the headquater’s entrance with placards against electronic voting machines (EVMs) and how they have helped the BJP.