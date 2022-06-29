Congress turning Rajasthan into ‘Talibani State’: BJP on Udaipur tailor’s murder

‘The appeasement of Muslims by Congress has increased the audacity of the ‘jihadis’ to such an extent that they are openly killing Hindus and threatening the Prime Minister,’ says former Union Minister and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore.

The BJP on Wednesday slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan, accusing it of allowing the State to slide into becoming a "Talibani state" over the killing of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, allegedly to avenge an insult to Islam

The tailor was killed at his shop in Udaipur. One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a cleaver while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone. The killing has triggered communal tension and a curfew was declared till further orders in seven police station areas in the city.

Addressing a presser at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi, former Union Minister and MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said, “Rajasthan is on the way to become a Talibani State under Congress rule. The appeasement of Muslims by Congress has increased the audacity of the ‘jihadis’ to such an extent that they are openly killing Hindus and threatening the Prime Minister.” He held the Ashok Gehlot government squarely responsible for the incident in Udaipur.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat too stated that the killing was an "outcome of the policy of appeasement" which, he said, had crossed all limits in Rajasthan. "There is an atmosphere of animosity in the State," he said.

"This incident is part of a conspiracy to terrorise the civilised society. Gehlot cannot get away by making flat statements," Mr. Shekhawat, an MP from Rajasthan, said.

‘Jungle raj’

Condemning the incident, Rajya Sabha MP from the State and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said, “This brutal murder of an innocent man shows that the Ashok Gehlot government is running a ‘jungle raj’. This is what happens when a dispensation makes appeasement its governance model. Reprehensible state of affairs.” The men who allegedly carried out the daylight murder posted videos online admitting to the crime and were taken into custody by police.

In a video clip, one of the purported assailants declared that they had beheaded the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife would get him as well. Indirectly, the assailants referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on the Prophet.