Congress’ top leaders discuss Sachin Pilot’s defiance in Rajasthan but yet to make any announcement

April 13, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Two days after Sachin Pilot defied a warning and held a day-long fast against the Ashok Gehlot government to press for investigation into corruption cases related to the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government, Congress general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa on Thursday met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge for the second time in two days.

Sources said Mr. Randhawa also met Rahul Gandhi at his residence and general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal to discuss the tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy.

The Congress high command, that has maintained a studied silence so far, is caught in a bind as it doesn’t want to ignore what it views as “anti-party activity and against party interest” but at the same time doesn’t want Mr. Pilot to quit the party just before the Assembly election that would take place later this year.

After his symbolic fast, Mr. Pilot had come to Delhi but so far there have been no meetings with any senior leader including Mr. Kharge, Mr. Gandhi or general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had played a key role in diffusing the crisis in July 2020 when he (Mr. Pilot) had led an unsuccessful rebellion against Mr. Gehlot.

Though there are reports that the high command could offer Mr. Pilot an important position in the organisation, Mr. Pilot is said to be pressing for a leadership change in Rajasthan. But the Congress leadership has preferred to throw its weight behind the Chief Minister, saying his government’s welfare schemes have benefitted people.

“This has given the State a leadership position in governance in our country. The Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan was an outstanding success made possible by the dedication and determination of the party organisation in the State. Later in the year, the Congress will seek a renewed mandate from the people on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation,” AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said in a statement on the day Mr. Pilot had announced his fast.