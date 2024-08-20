ADVERTISEMENT

Congress top brass discuss shortlisting procedure for upcoming Assembly elections

Published - August 20, 2024 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

Feedback of the party’s State units would be taken for the State-level alliances, Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said

The Hindu Bureau

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader K.C. Venugopal during a meeting with Screening Committee members of four election bound states, at party headquarters, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday met members of the screening committees of all poll-bound States, including Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The screening panels will shortlist potential party candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, and the party’s central election authority will decide on its nominees.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said election preparedness and guidelines for the candidate selection process had been discussed.

Mr. Venugopal also said the feedback of the party’s State units would be taken for State-level alliances. ”Our main motive is to defeat the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party),” Mr. Venugopal added.

While the election schedules for J&K and Haryana have been announced by the Election Commission of India, the dates for the Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections are yet to be announced.

