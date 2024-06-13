Congress to voice the anger of 24 lakh NEET candidates inside Parliament, says Gaurav Gogoi

Reiterating its demand for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into allegations of irregularity in conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admissions, the Congress on Thursday said that the plight and anger of the 24 lakh students who took the exam will “reverberate” in Parliament.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi asserted that the INDIA bloc has enough numbers in the Lok Sabha to “bring the government to its knees and make them accountable to the students”. The Opposition party also sought the removal of the National Testing Agency (NTA) director general and claimed that the BJP government’s attitude towards the demand for an inquiry into the NEET examination is “irresponsible and insensitive”.

“We are waiting for the Parliament session, we will raise the voice of 24 lakh youth of the country inside Parliament. The anger over the NEET exam in the country will also reverberate inside Parliament,” Mr. Gogoi said at a press conference in Congress headquarters.

Rigging allegations

“The Congress believes that the BJP government’s attitude towards the ongoing demand for an inquiry into the NEET exam is irresponsible and insensitive... Ordinary families have been forced to cough up amounts close to ₹30 lakh due to promises given to them by different coaching and examination centres,” he added.

Earlier, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said that in the last 10 years, the Narendra Modi-led government has ruined the future of crores of youth through paper leaks and rigging.

“Grace marks was not the only problem in NEET exam. There has been rigging, papers have been leaked, corruption has taken place. The future of 24 lakh students appearing in the NEET examination is at stake due to the actions of the Modi government,” Mr. Kharge said in a post on X.

The Congress chief claimed that a nexus of exam centres and coaching centres has been created, where the game of “pay money, get paper” is being played out.

CBI probe demand

“The Modi government cannot escape its responsibility by placing the responsibility of its actions on the shoulders of NTA. There should be a [Central Bureau of Investigation] CBI investigation into the entire NEET scam. If the Modi government is not ready for a CBI inquiry then the Congress party demands a fair inquiry under the supervision of the Supreme Court,” Mr. Kharge said in his post.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said that the “one-third Padhan Mantri’s government has tried to wriggle its way out of the simmering NEET controversy and scam”.

“It has assured the Supreme Court that grace marks given to 1,563 students will be cancelled. But why were the grace marks given in the first place? The primary reason appears to be one physics question in the paper which gave four options. According to the new NCERT Class 12 text book, one of the four was right. But on the basis of an older textbook, another option could also be considered right,” Mr. Ramesh said

“It is a pathetic state of affairs, reflecting on both the National Testing Agency and the NCERT,” he added, while posing questions to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Health Minister J.P. Nadda.

Multiple toppers

“Were the results of the NEET-UG [Under Graduate] paper released ten days earlier than anticipated, on June 4th instead of June 14th so that they would coincide with the Lok Sabha election results and attract less media attention?” Mr. Ramesh asked.

Since 2019, the Congress leader pointed out, there have not been more than three toppers in any year of NEET-UG, which is the single gateway for admission to all MBBS programmes in the country.

“How did not one or two, but 67 students achieve a perfect score of 720 in 2024? 44 of them benefitted from the grace marks - but that still leaves us with 23 toppers, eleven times higher than last year. What changed this year? How do multiple NEET-UG 2024 toppers, all belonging to the same State, have similar roll numbers? Were they from the same examination center?” Mr. Ramesh asked.