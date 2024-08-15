GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress to take possession of new office building today

24, Akbar Road will continue to be party’s headquarters, say sources

Published - August 15, 2024 02:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian National Congress on Thursday (August 15) will take possession of its new office building on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg, home to offices of several political parties, including arch-rival BJP.

However, the party’s headquarters will not shift from its existing address of 24, Akbar Road, sources told The Hindu.

The flag hoisting ceremony by party president Mallikarjun Kharge will also take place at the existing party headquarters. Meanwhile, some office-bearers may start using the new building soon. “We want to take possession and start functioning so that we get the completion certificate,” a senior leader said.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.