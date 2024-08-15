Congress to take possession of new office building today

The Indian National Congress on Thursday (August 15) will take possession of its new office building on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg, home to offices of several political parties, including arch-rival BJP.

However, the party’s headquarters will not shift from its existing address of 24, Akbar Road, sources told The Hindu.

The flag hoisting ceremony by party president Mallikarjun Kharge will also take place at the existing party headquarters. Meanwhile, some office-bearers may start using the new building soon. “We want to take possession and start functioning so that we get the completion certificate,” a senior leader said.