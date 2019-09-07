Congress to scale up efforts to celebrate Gandhiji anniversary

To counter the ruling BJP’s attempt to ‘appropriate’ Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday convened a meeting of All India Congress Committee and Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers for September 12 in New Delhi.
The aim is to prepare a strategy to counter the BJP on the events to be held on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
At a BJP parliamentary party meeting in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the MPs to hold “padayatras” between Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
“Padayatra is a Congress weapon that the BJP wants to take it. We need to strongly counter this,” a senior leader told The Hindu.
Through a circular, the Congress had instructed the block-level committees to organise “padayatras” on October 2. But now the party will scale up its efforts, said a functionary.
