Congress to scale up efforts to celebrate Gandhiji anniversary

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

The aim is to prepare a strategy to counter the BJP on the events to be held on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

To counter the ruling BJP’s attempt to ‘appropriate’ Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday convened a meeting of All India Congress Committee and Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers for September 12 in New Delhi.

At a BJP parliamentary party meeting in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the MPs to hold “padayatras” between Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Padayatra is a Congress weapon that the BJP wants to take it. We need to strongly counter this,” a senior leader told The Hindu.

Through a circular, the Congress had instructed the block-level committees to organise “padayatras” on October 2. But now the party will scale up its efforts, said a functionary.

