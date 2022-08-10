Congress to protest against record unemployment, Agnipath

Congress MP and leader Deepender Singh Hooda in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

August 10, 2022 21:54 IST

Party to also support the Jai Jawan Jai Kisan campaign of SKM and ex-servicemen’s association

The Congress will hit the streets after August 15 against the Agnipath recruitment scheme and unemployment, the party announced on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters, Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda also said that the party extends its support to the Jai Jawan Jai Kisan campaign that has been jointly launched by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and United Front of Ex-Servicemen against the new recruitment scheme as well as ‘violation’ of promises made during the anti-farm law agitation.

“The BJP government first deceived the farmers and now they are cheating the youth. After the farmers’ agitation, the farmers were told that a panel will be formed on minimum support price (MSP), Ajay Kumar Misra Teni would be removed from the Council of Ministers and the Electricity Reform Bill will be introduced only after consultations. On all these three issues, the BJP has deceived people,” Mr. Hooda said.

Mr. Hooda said that the members of the MSP panel were “such people who either strongly opposed the farmers’ agitation or didn’t know the difference between a paddy and a wheat sapling.”

Referring to Mr. Teni, the Minister of State for Home Affairs whose son is accused of running over farmers with his car, the Congress MP said his continuance is yet another sign of ‘betrayal’ of the promises made to the farmers.

He also alleged that in the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament, the government didn’t allow any questions on the Agniparh scheme and his question was rejected.

“Just like we hit the streets against price rise and inflation, after August 15, we will fight on the streets against record unemployment and Agnipath scheme. This country belongs to Jai Jawan Jai Kisan and will always remain so,” Mr. Hooda said.