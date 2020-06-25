National

Congress to pay homage to Ladakh martyrs

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday announced the party will pay homage to the martyrs of Ladakh by observing ‘Shaheedon Ko Salaam Divas’ across India on June 26 as well as protest against reported Chinese incursion of Indian territory. On June 29, another dharna will be organised against the rising prices of petrol and diesel across the country by observing physical distancing protocols as well as an online "Speak Up India" campaign.

