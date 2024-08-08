Congress to oppose introduction of Waqf Bill

The Congress will oppose the introduction of the Bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards in the Lok Sabha, party leaders said.

The issue also was discussed at a meeting of the party’s Lok Sabha MPs that was chaired by Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament House Annexe.

The Congress MPs have decided to oppose the Bill, a leader said after the meeting.

Congress MPs K.C. Venugopal and Hibi Eden have also given notices to oppose the introduction of the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Venugopal said the Congress will oppose the Bill and has also given a notice for the same.

Mr. Eden has said in his notice that he opposes the presentation of the Bill as it is “unconstitutional” and cited that it is in conflict with the Right to Property (Article 300A), the sources said.

The Bill can potentially infringe on the property rights of individuals and religious institutions without adequate legal safeguards, he argued.

Mr. Eden also contended that the Bill is an infringement on the Fundamental Right of Religious Freedom under Article 25, the sources said.

The Bill’s imposition of new conditions for creating Waqfs and the requirement for existing Waqfs to register detailed information on a government portal might be perceived as undue interference in the administration of religious endowments, he said in his notice.

Mr. Eden also argued that it is an encroachment on States’ powers.

The Bill, which seeks to amend the law governing waqf boards, has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also seeks to rename the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

The Bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on August 6 night ahead of its introduction.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the Bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the Board to decide if a property is Waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Bill also proposes the establishment of a separate board of Auqaf for the Bohras and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.

