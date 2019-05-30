Congress not to send spokespersons for TV debates for a month

The Congress on Thursday announced its decision not to send spokespersons and media panelists for any television debates.

“.@INCIndia has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month,” tweeted Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala.

“All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows,” he said but didn’t give any reason for the decision.

Last Saturday, party president Rahul Gandhi informed the Congress Working Committee (CWC) about his decision to step down. Though it unanimously rejected the offer, he is believed to be firm on resigning.

Mr. Gandhi is learnt to have told senior leaders to look for a replacement for him within a specific time frame. He, however, expressed his willingness to accept any other responsibility that the party assigns to him.

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) will meet on June 1 with its newly-elected MPs where there could be a clarity on Mr. Gandhi’s role. The outgoing CPP was headed by his mother, Sonia Gandhi.