Congress to hold protests from November 5 to 15

The Congress will hold nationwide protests on the faltering economy from November 5 to 15, party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said here on Wednesday.

The protests will be held at the district level and in the State capitals and will culminate in a public rally in Delhi.

“Highlighting the issues of a record 45-year high unemployment at 8.1%, unprecedented economic slowdown, rise in prices of essential commodities, collapse of the banking system and omnipresent farm distress among others, the party and its volunteers will raise the voice of the people and try to make this insensitive government accountable for the massive miseries and sufferings that it is causing,” Mr. Venugopal said.

The Congress had first announced a protest plan from October 15 to 25.

The decision to hold the protests was taken on September 12 and 13 during a meeting chaired by the party president with senior leaders, party office-bearers and those in charge of party affairs. The protests had to be postponed due to the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mr. Venugopal said.

“The party appeals to the people across the country to come forward and make the arrogant government listen to their voice,” Mr. Venugopal said.