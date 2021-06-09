Congress to hold protests at petrol pumps on June 11

Problems of common man due to rising unemployment and prices of all essential commodities will be highlighted, it says

The Congress will hold protests in front of petrol pumps on Friday against the rising fuel prices.

Party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal in a statement here said the protests are also to highlight the problems being faced by the general public due to the unprecedented economic slowdown, rising unemployment and skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities.

All local units have been instructed to follow the COVID protocol during the protests.

Mr. Venugopal said the common man is suffering from a double whammy — COVID-19 and economic slowdown. “On one hand they couldn’t get medicines and health facilities at the right time, on the other, they have been suffering because of the failing economy and widespread unemployment.”

The government has not provided financial assistance to the common citizens. “Instead of sympathising with the problems of the commoners, the BJP government has decided to disregard the sufferings of the people and continue to inflict pain by raising the prices of petrol and diesel every other day.”

Excise duty

The Congress has repeatedly pointed out that the excise duty on petrol has increased in the last seven years by ₹23.87 and on diesel by ₹28.37

The cost of per litre of petrol has crossed ₹100 in many cities. “In just last five months alone, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by 44 times, which is a living example of loot from the public by the BJP government at the Centre,” Mr. Venugopal said.