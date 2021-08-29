National

Congress to hold press conferences on National Monetisation Pipeline

The series of press conferences started with Rahul Gandhi holding the first in Delhi earlier this week.   | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

The Congress is all set to hold a series of press conference on the issue of National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that seeks to monetize assets like ports, airports, rail and roads among others.

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his Mann Ki Baat, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The country is talking about friend-monopoly #IndiaOnSale”.

Earlier, Mr Gandhi had held a press conference in which he accused the Modi government of selling the country's assets, built over 70 years.

So, in the next few days, senior leaders will be taking the issue of “selling family silver” to the people through press conferences.

While Mukul Wasnik will be addressing the media in Guwahati on August 31 and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will do so in Hyderabad on September 1. Former Finance Minister P. Chidamabaram and Ajay Maken will address the media in Mumbai and Raipur respectively on September 3.

Sachin Pilot plans to hold a press conference in Bengaluru, Milind Deora in Cochin, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Lucknow and Digvijaya Singh in Patna.


