Congress to hold 'Mehangai Chaupals', mega rally in Delhi against price rise

Congress MP’s with Rahul Gandhi staging a protest march from Parliament House to Rashtrapati Bhawan, against price rise, GST and unemployment at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on August 5 2022. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

August 11, 2022 14:04 IST

Interactive meetings to be organised in mandis, retail markets and other locations in all assembly constituencies of Delhi

The Congress on Thursday said it will continue its fight against price rise by organising a series of “Mehangai Chaupal” meetings in all assembly constituencies from August 17 to 23 that will culminate in a mega rally in Delhi's Ramlila maidan on August 28.

Congress general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said in a statement that the "Mehangai Chaupal" interactive meetings would be organised in mandis, retail markets and other locations in all assembly constituencies.

This will culminate in a “Mehangai Par Halla Bol” rally on August 28 at the Ramlila Maidan which will be addressed by senior Congress leaders, he said.

He said the Indian National Congress' nationwide agitation on August 5 against the Modi government's "anti-people" policies strongly resonated with the people.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's desperate attempt to tar legitimate protest as ‘black magic’ only highlights the BJP government's insecurity about its failure to control rampaging inflation and unemployment," he said in the statement.

The Congress party will take this fight forward with a series of protests against the price rise and unemployment in the coming weeks, he announced.

Mr. Ramesh said the people of India are suffering because of the Modi government's "economic mismanagement" and the Congress will expose this before the people of the country.

"Inflation is being exacerbated by higher taxes on essential goods like curd, buttermilk, and packaged food grains, while the transfer of public assets to crony capitalists and the introduction of the misguided Agnipath scheme are making a bad employment situation worse," the former Minister said.

Congress will continue to spread awareness about these anti-people policies among the people and increase pressure on the BJP government to change course, Mr. Ramesh said.