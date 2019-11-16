Congress to hold mega rally in Delhi on November 30 to highlight economic slowdown

The Congress announced on Saturday that it would hold a mega rally at the Ramlila Maidan on November 30 as a culmination of its State-level agitation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s polices.

Earlier, the party had announced protests across all districts between November 5 and 15 against the Centre’s economic policies.

However, following the Ayodha verdict and the imposition of Section 144 of the IPC in some districts, the party had suspended a few programmes in some States.

“Today, we decided that the agitations at the district and State levels will be completed before November 25,” said Congress general secretary in charge of organisations K.C. Venugopal, after reviewing the progress of the protests in different States.

“We have decided to hold a massive culminating rally against the anti-people policies of the Central government on November 30 in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. The meeting has decided to name it as “Bharat Bachao” [Save India] rally because people are suffering very much,” he said.

The Congress held a meeting of its general secretaries, chiefs of frontal organisations, department heads, State unit chiefs and the CLP leaders on Saturday.

“The meeting was called to discuss the agitation programme... against the Central government’s anti-people policies, especially economic slowdown, farmers’ distress, huge unemployment and other issues,” he said.

The Congress leader also said the party had also discussed the worrying finding of the now leaked National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO) that pointed to lower consumer expenditure even on food.

“Just like the unemployment data, the government may not release it but the expenditure on food going down is really alarming,” Mr. Venugopal.

Asked if it would be a joint programme with other Opposition parties, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said “it will be a Congress programme”.

Mr. Surjewala also attacked Minister of State for Railways Suresh A Changabassappa for denying that there was any slowdown and lavish marriages were a proof of that.

“Earlier Information Technology Minister [Ravi Shankar Prasad] had said movies are doing well, so there is no slowdown and now this. These statements show complete arrogance of power of a government that is drunk with powers that is now draconian,” Mr. Surjewala said.