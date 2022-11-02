Congress to hold kisan sammelan in November before Parliament’s Winter Session

Concrete agricultural policy and MSP to be made statutory are part of key demands of farmers, says Punjab MLA

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 02, 2022 00:30 IST

Punjab Ekta Party president Sukhpal Singh Khaira. File | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

Ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, the farmers’ wing of the Congress, All India Kisan Congress (AIKC) has planned a kisan sammelan in mid-November to highlight various farmers’ issues including the demand to make minimum support price (MSP) a statutory provision.

Addressing the media after a meeting of office bearers, Punjab MLA and AIKC chairman Sukhpal Khaira said the meeting will discuss all issues related to farmers and khet mazdoor (farm labourers).

“There is no concrete agricultural policy in our country. They announced an increase in MSP between 2% and 9% but the cost of diesel, the biggest input for farmers, has doubled. Then, there is increase in the cost of fertilisers, pesticide and labour. Now, even agricultural implements and machinery have been brought under GST,” Mr Khaira said, adding that the issues have been raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra as well.

Stating that the 26-member panel on MSP is ‘non-representative’ he said, though Punjab is considered among the most agriculturally progressive States, the farming sector is reeling under a debt of Rs 1 lakh crore and the number of suicides have gone up.

“The Aam Admi Party government has been there for the past 7 months and there have been 60 suicides. This has been the trend across the country,” Mr Khaira added.

Withdrawal of the criminal case filed during the farmers’ agitation, opposition to any proposal to introduce genetically modified mustard and withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Act are the other key demands.

