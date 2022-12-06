Congress to hold dharna on December 9 on various farmers’ issues

December 06, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Centre has not yet undertaken any confidence building initiative, says senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that farmers have no other option but to stage a protest on December 9. File | Photo Credit: AKhilesh Kumar

The All India Kisan Congress will hold a day-long protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on December 9 to press for the passage of a range of agriculture-related issues, including the key demand of making minimum support price (MSP) a legal right, during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that farmers have no other option but to stage a protest on December 9 as the Central government has so far not taken any confidence-building initiative.

“Farmers have been demanding legal guarantee for the MSP for their crops as they apprehend that over a period the MSP regime might be scrapped. The MSP for all crops should be guaranteed using the C2 + 50 percent formula, based on the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission,” Mr. Khaira said. 

