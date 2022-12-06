  1. EPaper
Congress to hold dharna on December 9 on various farmers’ issues

Centre has not yet undertaken any confidence building initiative, says senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira

December 06, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that farmers have no other option but to stage a protest on December 9. File

Senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that farmers have no other option but to stage a protest on December 9. File | Photo Credit: AKhilesh Kumar

The All India Kisan Congress will hold a day-long protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on December 9 to press for the passage of a range of agriculture-related issues, including the key demand of making minimum support price (MSP) a legal right, during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference, senior Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that farmers have no other option but to stage a protest on December 9 as the Central government has so far not taken any confidence-building initiative.

“Farmers have been demanding legal guarantee for the MSP for their crops as they apprehend that over a period the MSP regime might be scrapped. The MSP for all crops should be guaranteed using the C2 + 50 percent formula, based on the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission,” Mr. Khaira said. 

