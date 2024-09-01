ADVERTISEMENT

Congress to have rapid response teams to fight fake news on social media platforms

Published - September 01, 2024 10:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The party’s newly constituted legal cell, headed by Abhishek Singhvi, will decentralise and reach the level of a tehsil; the upcoming Assembly elections will be a priority

The Hindu Bureau

Representative image. Fighting fake news will be the priority of reconstituted legal cell of the Congress party | Photo Credit: AP

Fighting misinformation and fake news legally will be a priority for the newly reconstituted legal cell of the Congress party, Rajya Sabha member and senior leader Abhishek Singhvi said on Sunday (September 1, 2024). Mr. Singhvi, who was appointed the head of the legal cell, presided over its first meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want to focus especially on the role of social media, where fake news is rampant. We are going to create rapid response teams,” he said after the meeting.

Apart from lawyers associated with the Congress party, the meeting was also attended by senior party leaders, including general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Misinformation during Indian elections: The saga from 2019 to 2024

Mr. Singhvi told reporters that the legal cell planned to decentralise and reach the level of a tehsil, and the upcoming Assembly elections would be a priority.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“In the last five years, any number of complaints have been dealt with, both Election Commission (EC)-related and non-EC related ones,” he said.

“Addressing issues which arise in the upcoming elections in three or four States, which are coming up shortly, and next year, of course…all this was discussed in a very free, frank and open manner,” Mr. Singhvi said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US