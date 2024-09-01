GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress to have rapid response teams to fight fake news on social media platforms

The party’s newly constituted legal cell, headed by Abhishek Singhvi, will decentralise and reach the level of a tehsil; the upcoming Assembly elections will be a priority

Published - September 01, 2024 10:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Representative image. Fighting fake news will be the priority of reconstituted legal cell of the Congress party

Representative image. Fighting fake news will be the priority of reconstituted legal cell of the Congress party | Photo Credit: AP

Fighting misinformation and fake news legally will be a priority for the newly reconstituted legal cell of the Congress party, Rajya Sabha member and senior leader Abhishek Singhvi said on Sunday (September 1, 2024). Mr. Singhvi, who was appointed the head of the legal cell, presided over its first meeting.

“We want to focus especially on the role of social media, where fake news is rampant. We are going to create rapid response teams,” he said after the meeting.

Apart from lawyers associated with the Congress party, the meeting was also attended by senior party leaders, including general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh.

Mr. Singhvi told reporters that the legal cell planned to decentralise and reach the level of a tehsil, and the upcoming Assembly elections would be a priority.

“In the last five years, any number of complaints have been dealt with, both Election Commission (EC)-related and non-EC related ones,” he said.

“Addressing issues which arise in the upcoming elections in three or four States, which are coming up shortly, and next year, of course…all this was discussed in a very free, frank and open manner,” Mr. Singhvi said.

