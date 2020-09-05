Congress to frame Parliament strategy

The Parliamentary Strategy Group of the Congress will meet virtually on Tuesday to decide the party’s strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament that gets under way on September 14. Party president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi are likely to join the meeitng.

On Thursday, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad chaired a meeting where it was decided to take up issues such restoration of the Question Hour, border crisis , COVID-19 cases, migrant workers, job losses and the contraction in the economy.