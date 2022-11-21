Congress to file review petition in Supreme Court against the decision to free Rajiv Gandhi’s killers

November 21, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress will file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the order that led to the release of six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, a senior party source said on November 21, 2022.

The source cited above claimed that the review petition would be filed this week. Senior advocate and the party's member in the Rajya Sabha, Abhishek Singhvi, is closely studying the judgment that ordered the release of the convicts.

"A fresh review application challenging the Supreme Court decision to release the convicts on the grounds set out in the order will be filed on behalf of the party in the next few days," the source said.

The move comes just days after the Union government also filed a petition in the top court to review the latter’s order releasing the convicts prematurely. On November 11, the top court directed the release of the six, including Nalini Sriharan and R.P. Ravichandran, who were serving a life term in the case. The four others released were Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar.

While the Congress termed the November 11 order of the Supreme Court “unacceptable”, its ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazgham (DMK) welcomed it. The DMK-led Tamil Nadu Government had also recommended remission of the sentence.

Asked about the divergent views of the allies, the source said that the party has amply displayed its “anguish and disapproval” publicly.

Congress’ general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal had tweeted: “There shouldn’t be any sympathy with terrorists. Modi Govt’s reprehensible silence on the release of the culprits of Rajivji’s assassins is a compromise with the terrorist act. And those who applaud the release of those terrorists are, indeed, indirectly emboldening them.”

Several party leaders also reacted to the top court’s taking into account that the convicts’ conduct was satisfactory during imprisonment. “How can the Supreme Court now refuse other similar claims, regardless of howsoever heinous a crime has been committed?” Mr. Singhvi had asked at a press conference on November 11.

