Congress to file FIR against Nadda, Sambit Patra over ‘toolkit’ allegation

New Delhi

18 May 2021 14:04 IST

It is a shame that our govt is more interested in maligning the opposition than protecting our people, says party

The Congress on Tuesday said it would register a case against BJP president J.P. Nadda and spokesperson Sambit Patra after the latter tweeted that the Opposition party had prepared a toolkit to destroy the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“BJP is propagating a fake “toolkit” on “COVID-19 mismanagement” & attributing it to AICC Research Department. We are filing an FIR for forgery against @jpnadda & @sambitswaraj When our country is devastated by COVID, instead of providing relief, BJP shamelessly concocts forgeries,” tweeted Rajeev Gowda, chairman of the research department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, Mr. Patra, in a tweet, claimed that the Congress had instructed its social media volunteers to use the term ‘Modi strain.’

“Disgusting to say the least ..Rahul Gandhi wanting to use this opportunity of Pandemic to destroy the image of PM Modi. Congress workers instructed to call the mutant strain as “Modi strain.” No stone left unturned to scar the name of India with the help of Foreign Journalists!!” tweeted Mr. Patra and tagged an image of an alleged Congress document.

Using the hashtag #BJPLiesIndiaCries, the official handle of the Congress tweeted, “If BJP had spent as much time & effort in helping people, they wouldn’t have to spread lies about the people who are doing their jobs for them. It is a shame that our govt is more interested in maligning the opposition than protecting our people”.