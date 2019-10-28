Congress to face polls with ‘lessons learnt’

The Congress’s fighting numbers in the recent Assembly elections have prompted its leaders to talk about ‘lessons learnt’ for elections in Jharkhand and Delhi in the next few months.

Quick decision-making

In the party’s post-mortem on the Assembly results in Haryana, the delay in appointing new leadership, including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, to steer the party was identified as a key reason.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, in a recent interview, admitted that the party was ‘stunned into negligence’ after the Lok Sabha rout and the delay in making organisational changes hurt it in Haryana.

Former Delhi PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) chief Ajay Maken said, “Going ahead, I think in Delhi, we should declare our candidates almost. This way we can compensate for the delay in announcing a new PCC chief.”

After the demise of former Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit, the party took three months to name veteran Subhash Chopra as her replacement last week.

But in Jharkhand, it was quick in naming Rameshwar Oraon as State party chief after Ajoy Kumar quit to join the Aam Admi Party.

Starting early will not only give the Opposition time to focus on campaign against the incumbent State government but also identify issues that voters relate to. “Voters don’t always want to hear what’s wrong but also how a party can effectively address it,” explained Naresh Arora of Designboxed. He handled Congress campaign in Haryana.

The party’s Rafale-centric campaign in this year Lok Sabha polls that created slogans like “Chowkidar Chor Hain” didn’t click with the voters and was privately questioned by many within the party. That’s why the party sought to keep its campaign mostly on local issues such as high power tariff; law and order, especially women security; and steep increase in traffic offences, among others.

“The party must believe in its own capabilities and be able to control the narrative,” said Mr. Arora, who barely got a month to devise the Haryana campaign.

Though the BJP raised national issues such as the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Pakistan, they had limited appeal among voters.

The recent Assembly elections also reinforced the importance of focusing on local issues and projecting powerful local leadership.

If it was Mr. Hooda who led from the front in Haryana, in Maharashtra, the image of NCP chief addressing a rally in Pune while getting soaked in rain was a defining image of the elections.

Absence of mass leaders

In several former Congress-ruled States such as Maharashtra and Assam, where the party lost power to a BJP-led alliance, the absence of a popular mass leader to take on the incumbent Chief Ministers has been a cause of concern.

“These days, people not only vote for the party and it’s policies but also the leader. We must understand this,” said a Congress leader from Assam.