Congress to crowdsource ideas for its 2024 election manifesto  

January 17, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The party has launched a website and an e-mail ID inviting ideas from public and will also be holding consultations in every State 

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders P. Chidambaram, T Singh Deo and Supriya Shrinate during their manifesto website launch at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi on January 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Aiming for a “people’s manifesto”, the Congress on Wednesday launched a website and an email ID inviting suggestions from the public for its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

“The present exercise is to receive suggestions from the members of the public. This will be a people’s manifesto. So it is important to gather as many suggestions as possible in the few weeks available to us,” Congress leader P. Chidambaram, who heads the manifesto committee said at a press conference in the Capital.  

“We want to involve the people of India in making the manifesto. We hope people from every walk of life will give their suggestions. We appeal and invite you to give suggestions you would like to be incorporated in the manifesto to make it a people’s manifesto,” he added.

The former Union Minister said at least one consultation would be held in each State. “The idea is to hold at least one consultation in each State. In some States, more than one public consultations may be held,” he said.

Asked if their INDIA bloc allies would also be consulted, the Congress leader said anyone who wished to attend the consultation was welcome, but if there needed to be a closed door discussion on a common manifesto for the INDIA bloc was a decision to be taken by the leaders of the parties in the bloc collectively.

“If the ally parties of the INDIA group wish to attend the consultation, they are most welcome.... Whether there will be higher-level consultation will be for the Congress president to decide,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the suggestions can be given on the website — awaazbharatki.in — or by emailing to awaazbharatki@inc.in.

