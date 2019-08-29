Congress to blame for J&K row: Mayawati

Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress alone are the “root cause” of the Jammu and Kashmir “problem”, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Wednesday as she launched a fresh attack on the Opposition party for its stance following the suspension of the special status of J&K.

“...Had the Congress Party completed the work of ending Article 370 during the long period of its rule, today the conditions in Jammu and Kashmir would have been better and the BJP would not have got an opportunity to play politics under its pretext,” Ms. Mayawati said.

Ms. Mayawati blamed the Congress and other Opposition parties for visiting Kashmir recently and giving the BJP and the J&K Governor an opportunity to “play politics”.

She was addressing a meeting of the BSP’s central executive committee and all-India State office-bearers in which she was “unanimously” re-elected the national president of the party.

She vowed that in the interest of the party and its movement, she was “never going to stop or bend, let alone break down”.

While Ms. Mayawati has over the years maintained equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress, post the 2019 Lok Sabha election she has raised the pitched against the latter, especially in the recent weeks.

‘Bahujan ignored’

She said the indifference to the Congress came not only from Jammu and Kashmir, but also the poor, Dalits, tribals, OBCs and minorities.

It is “not only difficult but impossible to forget” the neglect of the Bahujan Samaj under the Congress and its governments, Ms. Mayawati said.

Her aggressive stance against the Congress comes at a time her party is preparing to contest the Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, none of them ruled by the Congress. The first three are ruled by BJP-led governments.

Ms. Mayawati said the BSP has to contest these elections against “both the ruling BJP and the Congress” and needs to “move forward by first becoming a balance of power”.

The BSP is also contesting all the seats in the upcoming by-polls in U.P.