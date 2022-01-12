Congress to blame for blockade of PM’s cavalcade in Punjab: Tripura CM

People will teach the party a lesson, says Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday charged the Congress with orchestrating the plot for the blockade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade in Punjab on January 5. He said highly placed Congress leaders are responsible for the incident that posed a threat to the life of the Prime Minister.

Mr. Deb addressed a press conference at his office to specifically make a statement on the issue. “Blessings and good wishes of 130 crore people of the country are with the Prime Minister and people would teach the Congress party a lesson,” he said.

The Chief Minister led a torch rally and addressed protesters on the day the Prime Minister’s planned rally at Ferozepur was cancelled due to the security breach. He also visited three temples over the next two days to seek divine blessings for Mr. Modi.

Mr. Deb took a lone question on COVID-19. He said the State government is ready to deal with the current wave while confirming no detection of the Omicron variant.

The Health Department said 783 positive cases were reported on Wednesday — the highest over the past several months. The State government imposed curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and announced closure of primary level classes up to Class 2 to contain the spread of coronavirus.